Lacking the resources necessary to increase brand awareness, this vitamin retailer turned to Newswire to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - A highly reputable vitamin retailer was able to secure multiple earned media mentions through Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. After struggling to implement a strategy that produces media mentions, the retailer's team turned to Newswire's team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists to help them improve their media and marketing communications strategy.





Retail Vitamin Company Increases Exposure While on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour



The strategists assessed the company's challenges, which primarily consisted of the lack of necessary resources to connect with key media members within the industry. By identifying trending stories and connecting the brand to said stories, the team was able to secure major coverage for the shop, including mentions in several of their local markets.

"One of the first things we looked to improve was overall strategy," said Kirsten Calandra, an Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire.

"Their team needed a strategy that would effectively draw the attention of their target audience with a clear message of who they are, what they do, and how they differ from their competitors. This was a key goal that we kept in mind throughout the entire duration of the ideation process."

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today, and learn how to compete in the industry.

