Tech Central Inc: Coronavirus COVID-19 Plans Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) ("TCHC") today announced its initial plans for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we're committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our customers, employees and merchants. Some of the steps we've taken during these times include pausing the production of product, establishing a work from home policy till April 6th for all of our employees, and extending return dates for any BetterMindCBD product orders. We believe that by making these tough decisions it will contribute with the worldwide effort to flatten the curve and move past the pandemic.

We want our shareholders and investors to know that we are still in operations during this time. TCHC is working on redeveloping its online sales strategies, and is currently in negotiations to become a supplier for a CBD beverage company.

Company president Joseph Lewis stated, "We want to assure our customers, as well as our shareholders that TCHC has been very proactive during these times and that we feel that TCHC will be able to recover quickly as soon as the pandemic passes. In the meantime thank you and stay safe."

About Tech Central

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

What is Coronavirus COVID-19

According to the World Health Organization

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

