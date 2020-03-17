Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory Release 6/2020

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Jens Bager

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Better Collective A/S

b) LEI 2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares

Identification code ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 52.6611 50,000 SEK 53.864 10,000





d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume 60,000

Price Aggregated price SEK 3,171,696

e) Date of transaction 2020-03-17

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA



Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844 e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:45 p.m. CET on March 17, 2020.



