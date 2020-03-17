GG56 Ltd.: BTour Chain Now Listed on LA Token

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / BTour Chain is pleased to announce that starting March 17, BTour token is listed on LA Token Exchange Platform after its successful completion of IEO. The LAToken Decentralized Exchange is a rapidly growing crypto exchange aiming to become a liquidity leader for new tokens. In March 2019 it entered the CoinmarketCap's top 20.

BTour Chain is a project of GG56 Ltd., a company founded by the Former Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Seun-soo. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company has four branches in South Korea (Seoul), UAE (Dubai), China (Hangzhou) and Europe (Spain). As a global tourism big data platform, BTour Chain aims to build an Ecosystem of Tourism where BTour Chain leads the global tourism industry into a new paradigm. The project receives great support from international advisors, among them Subin Pinkayan, former Minister of Commerce of Thailand, H.E. Zulfiquar Z. Ghadiyali, CEO, ADIP, Office of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Suh Nam Pyo, Former Head of Mechanical Engineering at MIT, Noeleen Heyzer, Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, Kenzo Heroki, Former high ranking official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and many other high-ranking officials from more than thirteen countries.

BTour Chain, using smart devices such as Cryptocurrency ATM /kiosk and PoS will collect information about tourists such as tourists' traffic flow, consumption patterns, etc. The collected data will then be analyzed using big data technology. This results in accurate and reliable data that can be distributed using blockchain technology to tourists and tour element suppliers (TES) for customized marketing. In this way, BTour Chain's blockchain technology will solve problems rooted in the current tourism industry such as lack of trust and high transaction costs accompanying cross border settlements and payments, fluctuations in the exchange rate, and convertibility issues in earning/using various reward points for tourists.

The eco-system created by BTour Chain is not only business-driven. BTour Chain aims to donate a certain portion of its profits to promote its idea of Global Good. Tourists can also be able to donate through the BTour Chain Philanthropy system. Donations will be used by institutions and foundations to protect world heritage and help people in water-related disastrous environments.

By the end of 2020, BTour Chain plans to start offering service coverage in more than ten countries in conjunction with the international advisory groups. Also, to discuss future cooperation with UNESCO and other international tourism-related organizations for philanthropic efforts, as well as to launch BTour Exchange platform.

