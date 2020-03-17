Web Presence: NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals Supports Adults with Intellectual Disabilities at its State-of-the-Art Intellectual Disabilities Unit

Premier neuropsychiatric hospital helps patients with cognitive impairments by providing expert care

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals (NPH), a premier neurological medical center providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues, supports adults with developmental disabilities at its state-of-the-art Intellectual Impairment Unit located at its hospitals across the U.S.

The Intellectual Impairment Units at NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals support adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities by providing behaviorists, occupational therapists, psychiatrists, internal medicine and other experts to provide individualized treatment plans. The Unit provides diagnosis and treatment to adults with intellectual disabilities who experience acute, co-occurring behavioral or psychiatric disorders.

"Neuropsychiatric Hospital's Intellectual Impairment Unit is dedicated to helping patients regain their individual level independence and return to their communities," said NPH's Founder and Chairman, Dr. Cameron Gilbert, PhD. "Our program is a safe and therapeutic environment aimed at making sure each patient is individually treated based on their unique needs. Treatment plans are co-created with the patient, his or her family, and our community-based team," explained Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana.

At Neuropsychiatric Hospital, patients with intellectual disabilities receive specialized assessments by a team of experts, including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, as well as nurses and physicians when needed.

"Our hospitals strive to strengthen the patient's social and adaptive behaviors. We take every step necessary to ensure the patient's ability to enjoy daily life and be active members in their families and community as appropriate," said Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana.

NPH's Intellectual Disabilities Unit works to teach appropriate daily living skills and provide guidance on behaviors that they and their families or caregivers want to modify. "This is done with psychological-based strategies as well as medication management", stated Chief Medical Officer, Kashif, Janjua, MD. Each patient's concerns are monitored on an on-going basis to maintain improvement and progress.

Neuropsychiatric Hospital's Intellectual Impairment Unit features include community involvement, discharge planning, individualized treatment planning, data collection on presented problems, sensory rooms, progress documentation and behavior monitoring including medication response or non-compliance, aggression, mood changes and more.

About NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana, NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to "better heal the body and the mind." NPH currently operates four facilities in the Midwest and has announced plans to open new facilities in Arizona and Texas over the next few months. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net.

