Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 16 March 2020, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivier Piou 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Volume: Total: EUR 4.84 20,000 EUR 96,800 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A Single Transaction f) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005760/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc