Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 ISIN: US31428X1063 Ticker-Symbol: FDX 
Tradegate
17.03.20
20:48 Uhr
84,80 Euro
+2,87
+3,50 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,73
88,50
21:31
88,42
89,82
21:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEDEX CORPORATION84,80+3,50 %