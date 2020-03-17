Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) ("SKRR" or the "Company") announces that in light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and of policies introduced at the planned venue for the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") as a result, the board of directors of the Company has determined that it is no longer practical to hold the AGSM at the venue previously notified. The AGSM will still proceed on the notified date and time of 2:00 PM on March 23, 2020, but it will instead be held at the 605 - 815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6. All other details relating to the AGSM remain unchanged from those notified in the Company's notice of AGSM and accompanying management information circular dated February 18, 2020.

Sherman Dahl, President and CEO of SKRR, commented, "the health and safety of our contractors and local communities is of highest importance and we have begun discussions designed to reinforce procedures to mitigate the risks associated with Covid-19. SKRR remains focused on uncovering the immense opportunities in Saskatchewan."

About SKRR Exploration Inc.: SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

