Rapid industrial developments and urbanization have significantly increased water consumption and wastewater production across the world. Also, the inadequate availability of freshwater resources is compelling regulatory authorities to enforce strict regulations regarding the use of water. Hence, it has become imperative for industries and organizations to treat and recycle the wastewater they discharge. These factors have increased the adoption of adsorption technique in wastewater treatment as it is simple, economical, and effective. Adsorbents such as carbon-based adsorbents, metal oxide-based adsorbents, and polymer-based adsorbents help in removing various contaminants and pollutants such as phosphate, fluoride, radionuclides, and nitrates from wastewater. They also help in removing undesired undesirable odor from the water. With increasing concerns over water consumption, the growth of the global adsorbent market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for zeolite-based adsorbents will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Adsorbent Market: Growing Demand for Zeolite-Based Adsorbents

Zeolite-based adsorbents have low density, permeability, and porosity, which ensures excellent adsorption of organic matter, wastewater, and other compounds. Also, the presence of cations such as calcium, sodium, and potassium make them suitable for various applications such as petroleum refining, wastewater treatment, and air separation. Moreover, zeolite-based adsorbents can be regenerated over and over to trap molecules of a certain size. Many such benefits are increasing the use of zeolite-based adsorbents in end-user applications, which is contributing to the growth of the global adsorbent market.

"Increasing focus on regeneration and recycling of adsorbents coupled with rising investments in shale industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Adsorbent Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the adsorbent market by application (process industries, water treatment, air separation, and others), product (zeolite-based adsorbents, activated carbon-based adsorbent, silica gel-based adsorbents, activated alumina-based adsorbents, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the adsorbent market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. The APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the flourishing end-user industries such as water and wastewater treatment, petroleum refining, and chemical and increased use of industrial gases in several applications, such as air-drying and air separation.

