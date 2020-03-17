

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Wednesday scheduled to release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to tumbled 14.1 percent on year after falling 3.6 percent in January. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.2 percent after sinking 2.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 916.7 billion yen following the 1,312.6 billion yen deficit a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for its current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of NZ$2.833 billion following the NZ$6.351 billion shortfall in the three months prior. The GDP ratio is tipped to slide 3.1 percent after falling 3.3 percent in Q3.



Australia will see February results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in January, the index eased 0.05 percent.



