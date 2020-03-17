While Coronavirus is Shutting Down Retail Stores Findit, Inc. Owner of CBD Topical Lines Urban CBD and Urban Lifestyle Collective are Available Online for Home Delivery

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17 , 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com and CBD topical lines Urban CBD Collective and Urban Lifestyle Collective is offering its full line of topical CBD lotions and oils online. While the Coronavirus is shutting down many retail stores to create social distancing, many people are home and unable to go out to purchase their CBD products. At UrbanCBDCollective.com we are taking orders online 24 hours A-day 7 days a week. Customers can choose from 35 different options from of our CBD topical products. Our products come in multiple sizes and multiple dosages, in 5 different fragrances. Our products are also available on Apollohempire.com.

Clark St. Amant stated "Many CBD shoppers may not be aware, that typically go to a CBD store to buy their products, that Amazon does not sell CBD products. That being said many people will be looking for other alternatives to buy their CBD. Urban CBD Collective can meet many of their needs online with an easy check out for all major credit cards."

Urban CBD Collective is making available for a limited time a complete bundle package for each flavor of our CBD topical oils and lotions. The full CBD package comes with a savings of over $100.00 and customers will receive 8 of our topical oils and lotions in each size and dosage we have available. Products will be shipped from the United States. All of our products were manufactured in the state of Tennessee at an FDA approved facility that has been developing essential oils, creams and lotions since 1992.

Peter Tosto of Findit, Inc. the owner of Urban CBD Collective and Urban Lifestyle Collective stated "In these trying times, people need alternative ways to get the CBD products they need and want. We think it's critical that we make our CBD products available at price points that our customers can benefit from, these products are manufactured in the United States in the state of Tennessee at the highest quality facility that is FDA approved. With so many people relying on online shopping today and Amazon not offering CBD products Urban CBD Collective offers a full range of CBD topicals online. With the recent addition of Apollohempire.com that carries our full line along with their line of CBD Gum customers will be able to find what they want and need."

To order CBD products online, visit UrbanCBDcollective.com. We are offering $20 off on orders over $100. Enter SAVE20 at checkout.

We are offering under the Deals tab great price points for customers that a looking for a full line of topical products in various flavors.

About Urban CBD Collective

THE URBAN CBD COLLECTIVE MISSION

At Urban CBD Collective, we are committed to sustainability and are passionate about the potential medicinal benefits of CBD. We are committed to leading the industry in bringing you high quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products informing the CBD community about the natural potential medicinal benefits of cannabidiol.

Who We Are

We are Urban CBD Collective, your best source for premium quality cannabidiol (CBD) products online. Based in Atlanta GA, we come from a wide variety of backgrounds but our commitment to quality, affordable CBD products ties us together.



All of our CBD products are sourced from locally grown and regulated hemp, which after extraction is tested for quality by independent laboratories. Our business at Urban CBD Collective is based around creating a superior product that makes your life better.

What Is In Urban CBD Collective's CBD Oil?

What makes our products the best in the industry? At the core of our products is CBD (cannabidiol), which is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found within hemp. Our hemp is grown within its own microclimates to preserve the integrity and quality of our extracted CBD oil- we then infuse only the highest quality MCT oil to ensure you experience the purest CBD product possible.

WHY Buy Urban CBD Collective?

Customer happiness and commitment to quality is at the core of our business and we bring those ideals forth in all of our products.



Simply put, we offer high-quality products you can trust, for yourself and your loved ones. We never compromise on quality, and provide third party lab results in an effort to remain transparent about the validity of our claims.



We are aware that buyers are faced with multitude of substandard, low-quality products in a largely unregulated marketplace, and we work every day to ensure YOU have access to high quality products at an affordable price. We provide industry-best knowledge and education with the BEST customer care you'll find from a CBD company.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

