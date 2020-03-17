Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS0G ISIN: CA4882951060 Ticker-Symbol: 2KE 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
16:45 Uhr
0,605 Euro
-0,055
-8,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELT EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KELT EXPLORATION
KELT EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD0,605-8,33 %