SVB&T Corporation Appoints Ryan Heim as Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), French Lick, IN, the bank holding company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announces the appointment of Ryan Heim as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer. He is superseding Darrell Blocker who announced his plans to retire March 31, 2020. Additionally, Heim will be responsible for the financial operations of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company as Senior Executive Vice President, CFO and cashier.

Heim is a 2004 graduate from Jasper High School and was Valedictorian of his class. He graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University with Distinction with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Business, majoring in both Finance and Accounting.

He began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst with Dresner Partners Investment Banking in Chicago and was previously employed with Springs Valley Bank & Trust as an Investment Analyst with the Financial Advisory Group before transitioning to the Accounting Department as a Financial Analyst. Heim was most recently employed with Kimball Electronics as Financial Planning & Analysis Manager before rejoining Springs Valley as Vice President and Financial Planning Manager in January 2019.

Heim is a board member of the Dubois County Humane Society, as well as a member of Kiwanis, the Ireland Knights of Columbus, and the national Financial Managers Society. His hobbies include golf, reading, and spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Heim resides in Jasper.

"I am honored to be afforded the opportunity to join the management team at Springs Valley and very excited to step into this leadership role," said Heim. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to assist with the strategic direction of Springs Valley in the years to come, focusing on the financial success of both our company and the customers we serve."

Jamie Shinabarger, President & CEO stated, "Over the past several years, Ryan has demonstrated a keen business acumen (first in the Financial Advisory Group and more recently in the Accounting Department) and has the natural aptitude to step into the big shoes of his coach and predecessor at the end of the first quarter."

Ryan can be reached at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.com.

For more information contact: Dianna Land, Marketing Director, at 812.634.4963 or email at dbland@svbt.com.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, a subsidiary of SVB&T Corporation, is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546.

Springs Valley has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT ( www.otcmarkets.com ). Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE: SVB&T Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581226/SVBT-Corporation-Appoints-Ryan-Heim-as-Chief-Financial-Officer-Treasurer