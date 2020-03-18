

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 1,109.845 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a surplus of 916.7 billion yen following the 1,312.6 billion yen deficit in January.



Exports were down 1.0 percent on year, exceeding expectations for a drop of 4.2 percent after sliding 2.6 percent in the previous month.



Imports tumbled an annual 14.0 percent versus forecasts for a drop of 14.1 percent following the 3.6 percent decline a month earlier.



