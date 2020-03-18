Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF3K ISIN: US35137L1052 Ticker-Symbol: FO5 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
08:14 Uhr
22,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,83 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,600
23,000
17.03.
22,800
23,000
17.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOX CORPORATION A22,200+1,83 %