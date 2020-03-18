

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Group has decided to suspend the majority of its production in Europe, as well as work in selected administrative departments for two weeks, due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company noted that the suspension applies to its car, van and commercial vehicle plants in Europe and will start this week. Connected to this is an assessment of global supply chains, which currently cannot be maintained to their full extent.



