Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Xetra
17.03.20
17:35 Uhr
24,350 Euro
+1,430
+6,24 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,300
23,900
17.03.
23,800
24,010
17.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIMLER AG24,350+6,24 %