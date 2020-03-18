Bitsdaq(BQ.net) Announces Listing of ABBC

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / The global cryptocurrency exchange Bitsdaq(BQ.net) has announced that it will list ABBC, the platform that will allow users to send and receive funds, make online purchases.

Bitsdaq(BQ.net) platforms of various regions provide projects exposure to a global platform and are marketed around the world. Before listing on Bitsdaq(BQ.net), ABBC were listed on Bitsdaq(BQ.net)'s partner Bittrex.

Ricky Ng, founder of Bitsdaq(BQ.net) said that, after the brand upgrading, the team designed BQ.net from the ground up to be a more innovative, direct, and responsive way to access up-and-coming new tokens.

"Powered by Bittrex, Bitsdaq(BQ.net) will keep our brand at the forefront of the ever-changing digital asset marketplace. BQ.net will help to bring in quality projects for both platforms and accelerate the listing process. "

Ricky also said that the project could list on Bitsdaq first and seek listing on Bittrex after a period of incubation and growth. This method has four unique advantages:

1) Shared market depth with Bittrex to create the best liquidity.

2) Quicker review of the project and increased efficiency of the listing process. High-quality projects can also get on Bitsdaq's Preferred-Project IEO Platform.

3) A secure system, optimization of the KYC and AML process to provide a compliant and convenient trading environment.

4) Stand out in the market by relying on Bitsdaq's powerful industry resources.

Bitsdaq(BQ.net) Listing Application: listing@bitsdaq.com .

At the same time, Bitsdaq(BQ.net) devotes itself to expanding the current client offerings to a globally advanced and reliable trading platform. Recently, BQ.net and Bitribe announced a partnership to open up a world of possibilities and facilitate financial freedom through digital assets and blockchain adoption to the South Korean market. Also, BQ.net is creating a combined market with Bittrex and pushes further global expansion.

About BQ.net

https://BQ.net

BQ.net is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

