ZTE to launch new smartphone Axon 11 5G on March 23

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it will launch its new 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 11 on March 23 in China. Featuring video shooting functions and creation, ZTE Axon 11 will be compatible with both SA and NSA modes, aiming to bring exceptional 5G experiences to consumers with its competitive advantages in the 5G area.

In 2019, ZTE launched its first 5G flagship smartphone, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, which has been available in more than 10 countries on a global scale. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G is also recognized as the first 5G smartphone available in Northern Europe, the Middle East and China.

With the commitment to deploying a series of diversified 5G terminal devices portfolio to meet the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users and consumers in multiple service scenarios, ZTE has been in cooperation with more than 30 global carriers in the 5G terminal field.

In cooperation with Japan's top operator SoftBank, ZTE has successfully entered into another high-end 5G market by introducing its first 5G flagship smartphone, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, to Japan. As the first operator in Japan to announce the 5G deployment and provide local consumers with 5G services, SoftBank's 5G services will be operated in a few areas first and then gradually expand to major cities, such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. By virtue of ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, consumers will be able to enjoy unprecedented 5G services, such as AR, VR, Free View point Reality (FR) and fastest ever gaming experience.

To date, ZTE has secured 46 5G commercial contracts around the world, covering China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and other major 5G markets and carried out in-depth 5G cooperation with more than 70 carriers globally.



ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge.

