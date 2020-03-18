TOKYO, Mar 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will launch its much anticipated fifth-generation mobile communications service (5G) on a commercial basis in Japan on March 25. At the time of launch, the service will achieve a maximum data rate of 3.4 Gbps and in June the downlink will increase to a maximum 4.1 Gbps.DOCOMO's 5G coverage will encompass some 150 locations nationwide initially and then expand to all prefectures by June. More than 500 cities are expected to have access to DOCOMO's 5G service by March 2021.Customers who purchase a 5G-compatible smartphone from DOCOMO will be able to choose between two types of billing plans according to their data needs.At launch, DOCOMO's lineup of 5G-compatible devices will include seven models in the docomo Smartphone series and a mobile Wi-Fi router. All models will be compatible with DOCOMO's existing LTE network.Going forward, DOCOMO is committed to steadily expanding and enhancing its 5G network service to create new value for society and to make customers' lives more convenient and fulfilling.For further information about DOCOMO's 5G service, please visit:https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/"Wi-Fi" is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 79 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.