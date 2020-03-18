Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 March 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

Sponda Plc's Financial Statements 2019 have been published

Sponda Plc's Financial Statements 2019, Report by the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report have been published attached to this stock exchange release and on the company website at https://www.sponda.fi/en/sponda-company/financial-information/reports-and-presentations.

The Financial Statements 2019 are available in Finnish and English.

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. www.sponda.fi/en.

