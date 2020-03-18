Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870935 ISIN: FR0000121220 Ticker-Symbol: SJ7 
Tradegate
17.03.20
18:51 Uhr
51,82 Euro
-3,10
-5,64 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,510
51,60
08:00
49,000
51,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SODEXO SA51,82-5,64 %