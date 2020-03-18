

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) said its first half results are projected to be in line with internal forecasts and aligned with fiscal 2020 annual guidance. The first half figures include a mild shortfall in revenues in China and Italy due to COVID-19.



Regarding COVID-19, the company said Sodexo teams are adhering to guidelines of health advisories and local authorities. Currently, Sodexo estimates an impact of around 2 billion euros on annual revenues. Sodexo said, while it remains confident on its financial position and the midterm positive perspectives, the company has decided to suspend guidance confirmed in January until the situation stabilizes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SODEXO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de