Trip.com Group donates 1 million surgical masks to COVID-19 efforts

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a worldwide leading online travel services provider, today announced a global initiative that will see the donation of 1 million surgical masks to support the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Led by the company's Co-founder and Chairman of the Board James Liang, the initiative has as of today seen the delivery and allocation of surgical mask supplies to Japan, Korea, Canada, and France, among others.

Liang says the company hopes that the donation will play a role in bringing countries together in a collective effort to contain the virus. "Many ways, to join one journey. Many origins, to reach one destiny. Many friends, to form one family. Many endeavors, to win one victory," said Trip.com Group Chairman James Liang. "It is crucial at this moment in the global fight against the epidemic that all countries come together and support each other, to secure a victory for humanity."

The move to donate masks is the latest in a series of actions taken by the online travel services provider to minimize impact, and beat the epidemic.

In late January, the company responded to the initial outbreak in China by extending cancellation provisions for customers affected by travel bans and medical conditions. As the situation continues to develop, the company has provided daily updates on travel restrictions via its platforms, and extended the scope of its cancellation policies to include medical workers as well as those unable to travel due to restrictions and infection. The company also led a Safeguard Cancellation Guarantee industry initiative, which brought together hotels and airlines to ensure that its 400 million users worldwide have peace of mind in booking with Trip.com Group platforms.

"Through today's donation, we hope to encourage countries to come together and offer mutual support in overcoming this common challenge for humanity," said James Liang. "Trip.com Group hopes that as a result of the collective and continued efforts of nations working together, the end is in sight for the epidemic."

"We are faced with a great challenge, but amidst these hardships, we've learned that we are all part of a larger entity, and we're all in this together. We are moved by Trip.com Group's generosity in, of its own volition, extending its support," said Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton.

About Trip.com Group:



Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135138/James_Liang.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135136/donated_surgical_masks.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084989/1_Logo.jpg