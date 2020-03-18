Kitron ASA: Kitron: Maintaining strategic ambitions and outlook

(2020-03-18) Kitron will today host a combined webcast and conference call to present an update on the company's operations and progress towards the strategic and financial targets and ambitions presented at last year's Capital Markets Day.

While this is a planned strategic progress report, the company will also give an update on the short-term situation relating to the coronavirus.

"Over the past year, we have made excellent progress along the path we set last year towards 2025, integrating a new business in the US, opening a new factory in Poland and expanding our capacity in China. In the short term, we have taken strong actions to reduce risks related to the corona situation. Currently all our facilities are operating as normal. Based on what we currently know, we seem to be on track for our 2020 outlook. However, uncertainty might give higher volatility in the months to come. But so far, demand remains strong and stable," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

2025 ambitions

Kitron will continue its growth strategy, while maintaining robust operating margins and capital discipline. The company maintains it outlined ambitions for 2025: revenue of NOK 5 billion, an EBIT margin of 7 percent and return on operating capital of 25 percent.

The capacity expansion carried out last year is considered sufficient to reach the 2025 revenue ambition.

Growth drivers

Kitron will maintain its focus on current market sectors, and has identified three growth drivers for relevant markets:

Long-term outsourcing trend continues

Broad-based move to electrification

Internet of Things drives product connectivity

These macro trends provide exciting growth opportunities characterized by complex, high-margin products and medium volumes.

Corona situation

So far, we have seen no major disruption to our business, neither internally nor with regards to suppliers or customers. Our facility in China was affected by the temporary restrictions imposed by the authorities, but it is currently back to normal capacity, and we will increase capacity going forward. All other facilities have been operating as normal. All tier-one suppliers in China have re-started operations. There has so far been no major disruptions to supply chains outside China. Moving forward, we are preparing for some component allocations and take actions to alleviate such a situation.

In general, it is difficult to evaluate the effects of this fast-changing situation, but Kitron has taken a number of actions to reduce risk and protect the capacity.

