Technavio has been monitoring the private tutoring market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 7.37 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cost benefits and flexibility offered by online private tutoring programs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Private tutoring market in the US is segmented as below:
Course Type
- Curriculum-based Learning
- Test Preparation
Learning method
- Online Learning
- Blended Learning
Geographic Segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our private tutoring market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Private tutoring market in the US Size
- Private tutoring market in the US Trends
- Private tutoring market in the US Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market in the US growth during the next few years.
Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the private tutoring market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars, Inc. and Huntington Learning Centers. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private tutoring market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Private tutoring market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist private tutoring market in the US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the private tutoring market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the private tutoring market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private tutoring market in the US vendors
