Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Honours Chef Yusuke Takada of La Cime With Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award

OSAKA, Japan, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's 50 Best Restaurants has announced that chef Yusuke Takadaof La Cime in Osaka, Japan, is the 2020 recipient of the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Voted for by his fellow chefs on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, the award acknowledges Chef Takada's contributions to Asia's culinary scene.

Takada studied at the Tsuji Culinary Institute in Osaka before moving to Paris in 2007, where he worked at lauded institutions such as Restaurant Le Taillevent and Le Meurice. Returning to Japan in 2010, he opened La Cime in Osaka's Hommachi district. Over the last decade he has earned the respect of his peers with his refined dishes and ability to blend classic French cooking techniques with seasonal Japanese ingredients.

Takada has helped turn the culinary spotlight on Osaka. Currently ranked No.14 on the 2019 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, La Cime has become a destination for gourmets from around the world who fly to Osaka to experience the chef's exquisitely plated creations.

Former recipients of the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award include a number of Takada's compatriots, including Seiji Yamamoto (2013), Yoshihiro Narisawa (2018) and Zaiyu Hasegawa (2019), as well as other Asia-based culinary legends such as André Chiang (2014), Richard Ekkebus (2015), Paul Pairet (2016) and Dave Pynt (2017).

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Through the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award, chef Yusuke Takada's contemporaries have expressed their admiration for his creativity and craftsmanship."

Maria Faus, Marketing Manager Asia and Pacific for Damm, says: "We are honoured to give the Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice award to Yusuke Takada, a chef who perfectly combines his Japanese roots with studiously acquired French techniques. We are happy to keep partnering with Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and this special award, which sees the talent of an individual chef recognised by his peers."

Chef Takada will be honoured as part of the eighth annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. As a result of current travel restrictions in Asia, this year's event takes the form of a virtual awards ceremony, streaming on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 4pm (HK/SG; 5pm JPN) on Tuesday, 24th March.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134773/Chef_Yusuke_Takada.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085423/50_Best_Asia_Restaurants_Logo.jpg

Contact:

CatchOn

A Finn Partners Company

Email: asias50best@finnpartners.com

Phone: +852-2566-8988