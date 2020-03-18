Aspo Oyj: Aspo Plc has canceled the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020 and will postpone it to a later date

ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

March 18, 2020 at 9:30

Aspo Plc has canceled the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020 and will postpone it to a later date

Aspo takes the threat of the Corona virus seriously and has, based on the development of the situation and the announcements by the Finnish Government, decided to cancel the Annual Shareholders' Meeting previously scheduled for April 7, 2020.

On March 16, the Finnish Government announced that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. In the spirit of this directive, Aspo's Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for April 7, 2020.

Aspo will convene the Annual Shareholders' Meeting at a later stage.





