

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products group PZ Cussons Plc. (PZC.L) said Wednesday it proposes to sell its Nigerian dairy business Nutricima, as part of its Focus, Scale and Accelerate strategy. The Group also said it completed sale of its Polish personal care brand Luksja.



PZ Cussons said it is selling its assets associated with Nutricima's business to FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands. The deal is subject to merger clearance in Nigeria.



The Group said it sold its Polish personal care brand to Athens based personal care company, Sarantis Group. Sarantis will also distribute certain PZ Cussons' brands in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PZ CUSSONS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de