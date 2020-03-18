

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax after exceptionals was up 43.6% to 435 million pounds for 52 weeks ended 2 February 2020. Earnings per share was 14.44 pence compared to 9.67 pence. Profit before tax and exceptionals was up 3.0%, to 408 million pounds. Earnings per share before exceptionals was 13.03 pence compared to 12.57 pence.



Fiscal year total revenue was 17.5 billion pounds, down 1.1% year on year. Total revenue excluding fuel was down 0.8%. Fuel sales were down 2.5% to 3.7 billion pounds, impacted by a highly promotional market. Group like-for-like ex-fuel was down 0.8%, comprising retail down 1.4% and wholesale up 0.6%.



The Directors proposed a final ordinary dividend in respect of the financial period ended 2 February 2020 of 4.84 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 29 June 2020 to shareholders who are on the register of members on 22 May 2020. Decision on further special dividend has been deferred, the Group stated.



Morrison has decided to expand its online Morrisons.com and Morrisons store on Amazon Prime Now store-pick capacity to more than 100 stores over coming weeks. The Group will also ensure immediate payments for small suppliers.



