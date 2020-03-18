Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.



The following instrument is NOT traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

FI0009007132 FOT Fortum Oyj

