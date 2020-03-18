HELSINKI, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Kamux Germany moves to online and remote selling - physical stores to be closed temporarily

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the German state closes down retail stores extensively, except for grocery stores, pharmacies and some services deemed necessary. As far as we know, the closures will last about a month.

This decision means that Kamux also will have to close its stores in Germany. Kamux has six showrooms in Germany. The situation is unfortunate, but people's health and preventing the epidemic from spreading are priorities. However, we will continue to provide customer service and car sales through digital channels with a strong remote sales team.

Car sales in showrooms continues in Finland and Sweden, digital in significant role

In Finland and Sweden, car sales continues as usual in all 66 showrooms. In stores, we pay special attention to hygiene and cleaning. We also want to make sure that the test driving of the car is safe. Online selling has a strong foothold in Finland and Sweden. Buying a car is easy online and through chat, phone and email. Home delivery is part of Kamux's service model. Already, approximately one third of our customers choose to do digital business.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

