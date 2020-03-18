Nasdaq Riga has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares and fund units admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North market allowing increased volatility due to current market conditions. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled until further notice. Nasdaq will continue reviewing the market situation and will publish a notice when the dynamic volatility guards will be reverted to normal levels. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 62 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763406