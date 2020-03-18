

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) reported that Group like-for-like sales for the first eight weeks of the fiscal year were up 4.5%, in a period unaffected by Covid-19. However, in the last two weeks, due to material impact from Covid-19, Group like-for-like sales were down 12.5%. The Concessions business like-for-like sales were down 21.7%, during the two week period.



The Restaurant Group noted that the increasing effects of Covid-19 will result in a material reduction in its expectations for revenue and profit across the business for the first half of the fiscal year.



For the fiscal year ending 27 December 2020, the Group currently estimates adjusted EBITDA to be between 95 million pounds. An overall decline in Group like-for-like sales of 25% is anticipated in fiscal 2020, with a significant decline in Concessions business.



The Group will reduce capital expenditure for 2020 by at least 45 million pounds from the previous guidance of 75 million pounds. The Group would retain a minimum of 75 million pounds of cash liquidity throughout the remainder of fiscal 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RESTAURANT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de