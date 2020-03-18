Technavio has been monitoring the test preparation market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.17 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing adoption of analytical tools has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Test Preparation Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

University Exams

Certification Exams

High School Exams

Elementary Exams

Other Exams

End-User

Higher Education

K-12

Learning Model

Blended

Online

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our test preparation market in the us report covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market in the US Size

Test Preparation Market in the US Trends

Test Preparation Market in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising emphasis on private tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market in the US growth during the next few years.

Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the test preparation market in the US, including some of the vendors such as ArborBridge, Club Z!, Kaplan, Pearson and TPR Education IP Holdings. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the test preparation market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the test preparation market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the test preparation market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market in the US vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

University exams Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Certification exams Market size and forecast 2018-2023

High school exams Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Elementary exams Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other exams Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Higher education Market size and forecast 2018-2023

K-12 Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING MODEL

Market segmentation by learning model

Comparison by learning model

Blended Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by learning model

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in test preparation services

Rising emphasis on private tutoring

Increase in M&A activities and number of startups

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ArborBridge

Club Z!

Kaplan

Pearson

TPR Education IP Holdings

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

