

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated in February driven by food prices, data from Statistics Austria revealed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation increased to 2.2 percent from 2 percent in January.



Food prices increased 1.8 percent and restaurant and hotels prices grew 3.4 percent. Housing, water and energy charges were up 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.2 percent in February.



Data showed that inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 2.2 percent in February. Month-on-month, consumer prices remained unchanged in February.



