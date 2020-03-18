Technological Advancements to Drive Significant Growth in the Life Science Reagents Market from 2019 to 2027, States TMR

Immunoassay reagents, and hospitals and laboratories segments to contribute massively towards growth in the market

Growth in geriatric population and higher incidence of chronic diseases to propel market onto a high growth trajectory

ALBANY, New York, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global life science reagents market is expected to grow at a rate of approximately 8%, compounded annually, from 2019 to 2027. The market worth in the year 2018 stood at about USD 37 bn. and is set to reach the mark of USD 73 bn. by the end of the forecast period. The growth that is projected for the market over the stated period is a result of the reagents' critical role in pharmaceuticals and health-related solutions.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Global Life Science Reagents Market Growth is attributable to a rapidly ageing population and an increase in incidence of chronic diseases, noted worldwide. Additionally, the technological advancements that are marking the market landscape are also propelling it on a high growth trajectory."

Key Findings of Global Life Science Reagents Market Study:

Product-wise, immunoassay reagents segment would be at the forefront of growth that is set to be witnessed in the market

High preference in hospitals and path labs to drive growth in the immunoassay reagents segment

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to dominate the end-user segment of the global life science reagents market

Growth in the hospitals and laboratories segment would be owed to an increase in chronic diseases and a resultant need for diagnosis

Region-wise, North America would be a dominant regional market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Global Life Science Reagents Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, numerous factors underline growth in the global life science reagents market over the forecast period. The prominent ones are detailed out below:

Increase in the number of geriatrics is leading to significant growth in the market; one in every six people in the world to be aged 65 and above by 2050

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases supporting growth in the global life science reagents markets

Impact on personalized medicine, healthcare diagnostics, forensic sciences, and drug delivery has been positive, paving way for further growth

Technological advancements underscoring growth in global life science reagents market

Outbreaks such as that of 2015 Zika virus lead to growth in in-vitro diagnostics industry, propelling growth in life science reagents market

Regional Analysis of Global Life Science Reagents Market:

North America to dominate the global life science reagent market over the forecast period owing to extensive research and development of activities marking the landscape

to dominate the global life science reagent market over the forecast period owing to extensive research and development of activities marking the landscape Expansion of laboratory tests portfolio also contributing immensely to the growth of North American region

Asia Pacific region to chart a high compound annual growth rate owing to a massive patient pool and improvement in infrastructure (healthcare)

region to chart a high compound annual growth rate owing to a massive patient pool and improvement in infrastructure (healthcare) India and China to be significant contributors of growth in the regional market

Competitive Landscape of Global Life Science Reagents Market

Prominent players operating in the global life science reagents market are Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin S.p.A, Sysmex Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Waters Corporation

In order to claim a large section of overall market growth, players are deploying a number of growth strategies. Product development is a major strategy. Others include mergers and acquisitions and strengthening of distributional channels.

The global life science reagents market has been segmented as follows:

Global Life Science Reagents Market by Product

Chromatography Reagents



Molecular Diagnostic Reagents



Immunoassay Reagents



Clinical Chemistry Reagents



Flow Cytometry Reagents



Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents



Hematology & Hemostasis Reagents



Microbiology Reagents



Others

Global Life Science Reagents Market by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories



Commercial & Contract Research Manufacturers



Academic & Research Institutes



Others

Global Life Science Reagents Market by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

