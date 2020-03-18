Technavio has been monitoring the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 18.48 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005224/en/
Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth of the residential real estate industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Segmentation
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe is segmented as below:
Product
- Lumber and Landscape Management
- Decor and Indoor Garden
- Kitchen
- Painting and Wallpaper
- Tools and Hardware
- Building Materials
- Lighting
- Plumbing Materials and Equipment
- Flooring
- Repair
- And Replacement
- Electrical Work
Geographic Segmentation
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- The UK
- Rest of Europe (roe)
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe size
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe trends
- Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe industry analysis
This study identifies technological advancements in DIY home improvement tools as one of the prime reasons driving the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as ADEO, BAUHAUS, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, K-GROUP and Kingfisher plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe vendors
