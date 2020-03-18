GroupSystems expands its offer for COVID-19 impacted businesses to include HCM, SCM, PLM and ERP deployment automation tools at a reduced price

Enterprises and their consulting/systems integration partners can use ThinkTank to remotely lead mission critical projects - strategy, selection, deployment and continuous requirements management

DENVER, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSystems Corp., the leading provider of digital client engagement and workshop facilitation, is expanding on its offer last week to help businesses struggling to maintain momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, it announced that, in addition to offering its digital workshop toolkit on a complimentary basis, GroupSystems is also offering its premium platform for 90-days free within an annual subscription. The premium platform supports the requirements gathering and configuration process for Finance, Human Capital Management (HCM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and other enterprise application implementations.

"The world relies heavily on enterprise software to run mission critical business processes. Enterprises spend over $45bn annually in licensing, and $220bn in implementation services to deploy this technology across their workforce and supply chain. These programs routinely face challenges in time-to-deliver, organizational alignment, and stakeholder adoption," says Ken Sickles, GroupSystems Chief Product & Innovation Officer. "With COVID-19, leaders of these programs facing unprecedented challenges due to travel restrictions and budget pressure. Our platform, ThinkTank Engage, can help leaders of these programs to manage through these risks, and keep projects rolling remotely and smoothly during difficult times."

ThinkTank Engage is a digital engagement and requirements management platform for guiding distributed teams through enterprise software deployments. Leaders can digitize their implementation methodologies and models with our templates - designed specifically to configure applications like SAP, Oracle, Workday et al., and guide stakeholders along a predefined path to success. Configurable templates and activity flows can take remote teams through scoping, requirements gathering, design, change management, and project health.

Consultants and transformation leaders can use ThinkTank to remotely engage entire global stakeholder communities as they go from selection of an application and vendor, to deployment and the continuous management of requirements post go live. This new way of engaging stakeholders will be invaluable now, during the protracted remote working environment created by COVID-19. However, it should arguably be part of any transformation toolkit, for reducing the time and cost of technology deployment and requirements lifecycle management.

"Whether you're a transformation leader at a Fortune 5000 business, or a systems integration and consulting expert that is looking to stay on track with client ERP, HCM or SCM implementations, we can help." said Sickles. "In a matter of days, we can set up a private virtual forum for you to invite all your remote and distributed stakeholders. Then guide them step by step through your methodology to achieve a successful software configuration and adopted deployment. Think of it like a digital concierge for enterprise software implementations and continuous requirements management."

Interested business are invited to learn more at: https://www.groupsystems.com/covid19erp

About ThinkTank

ThinkTank is a digital engagement platform that transforms how leaders of ERP and enterprise application programs scope, sell, deploy, and manage business requirements and stakeholder change management, across the lifecycle of the deployment. Fortune 5000 enterprises, and their consulting/systems integration firms rely on ThinkTank to remove the friction, cost, and time associated with these typically high-risk engagements, aligning stakeholders, improving organizational adoption and ROI.

Media Contact: Karissa Warmack

sales@thinktank.net