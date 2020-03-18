A Norwegian company has developed a way to melt snow on modules to avoid excess weight on roofs and panels, especially on large commercial and industrial arrays. A control system measuring snow density is linked to DC power supply units to warm the panels.Norwegian technology company Innos has developed a weight monitoring system it claims can kick in to melt snow on rooftop PV panels. The Weight Watcher technology, which uses module surfaces to melt the snow, was created to avoid unsafe loads on panels and roofs. "If you push a current through a diode, as is a solar cell, the cell will heat up ...

