

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders rose for the second straight month in January, figures from Istat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial orders rose 1.2 percent in January, slower than 1.3 percent in December.



Orders from the domestic market rose 3.7 percent and those from the foreign market increase 9.1 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial orders fell 1.8 percent in January, after a 5.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the industrial sales grew 5.3 percent month-on-month in January, after a 2.8 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent decline.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial sales rose 3.8 percent in January, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent fall.



