AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAJ) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 10:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 17/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1836.3966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4506000 CODE: PRAJ ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ Sequence No.: 53081 EQS News ID: 1000369 End of Announcement EQS News Service

