Ricoh Innovations Corporation: RICOH Tours Announces Business Continuity Plan and Special Offer

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / RICOH Tours, one of the real estate industries' most complete and affordable mobile-first virtual tour solutions, has put plans in place to ensure the continuity of all operations with no interruptions to its service following the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers and partners can be assured that RICOH Tours staff will remain accessible and the company will continue to provide the full professional support and service its clients trust them to provide. RICOH Tours' customers and partners remain the company's top priority and it will stay open for business as its teams work remotely.

With the rapidly shifting situation and growing concerns about COVID-19, RICOH Tours has seen a significant uptick in sales as real estate agents explore alternatives to open houses amid the outbreak. In light of this, RICOH Tours is offering a variety of discounts on the Ricoh 360° camera kit, including monthly or annual unlimited plans. This will help agents and brokerages with business continuity and allow them to show buyers listings virtually from the safety of their own homes.

For anyone who is unsure how RICOH Tours would boost their business, the company is also offering a complimentary online live demo to go over the RICOH Tours virtual tour platform and answer any questions.

Book a Zoom demo here: https://calendly.com/ricoh-tours-demo/overview.

RICOH Tours works with any mobile phone to create professional-quality 360° virtual property tours in minutes.

To learn more about the RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution and the special discounts, please contact Martin Shock at martin@ricohtours.com or by telephone at (650) 391-8010.