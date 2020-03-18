

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks plunged on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus' impact on businesses and households returned to the forefront.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 260 points, or 4.98 percent, at 5,030 after rallying as much as 2.8 percent in the previous session.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings lost 4 percent. The bank announced the appointment of Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Restaurant Group shares jumped 3.7 percent. The company reported that Group like-for-like sales for the first eight weeks of the fiscal year were up 4.5 percent, in a period unaffected by Covid-19.



However, in the last two weeks, due to material impact from Covid-19, Group like-for-like sales were down 12.5 percent. The Concessions business like-for-like sales were down 21.7 percent, during the two-week period.



Morrison Supermarkets soared 6 percent. The company reported that its statutory profit before tax after exceptionals was up 43.6 percent to 435 million pounds for 52 weeks ended 2 February 2020.



Marston's advanced 1.5 percent. The brewery, pub and hotel operator reported that, for the 24 weeks to 14th March, like-for-like sales in its pubs were 1 percent below last year. In Marston's Beer Company, beer volumes were in line with expectations, the Group said.



Consumer products group PZ Cussons surged 6.2 percent. The company has proposed to sell its Nigerian dairy business Nutricima, as part of its Focus, Scale and Accelerate strategy.



