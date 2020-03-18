Riga, Latvia, 2020-03-18 11:24 CET -- ISIN code of the security LV0000550101 ------------------------------------------------------------ Date of non-competitive auction 18.03.2020 ------------------------------------------------------------ Settlement date 20.03.2020 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maturity date 20.03.2022 ------------------------------------------------------------ Supply value for non-competitive auction (EUR) Not set ------------------------------------------------------------ Fixed yield rate set by State Treasury (%) -0.129 ------------------------------------------------------------ Price of one security (% from nominal value) 100.258500 ------------------------------------------------------------ Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q4 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.17 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com