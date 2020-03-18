

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Internet services provider Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK) reported Wednesday that non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the fourth quarter was RMB 25.48 billion or $3.65 billion, an increase of 29 percent from last year. Earnings per share were RMB 2.643.



Operating profit was RMB 30.31 billion or $4.34 billion, an increase of 35 percent from the prior year.



Total revenues for the quarter increased 25 percent to RMB 105.77 billion or $15.16 billion from the same quarter last year.



