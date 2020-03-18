

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Here are the latest updates of the COVID-19 outbreak as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.



The number of confirmed cases worldwide is 199,409 and the number of fatalities is 7,999, as of this writing. Of this, China accounts for 80,894 confirmed cases and 3,237 deaths. So far, 167 countries have been affected by the novel coronavirus.



The world's first human trial evaluating a vaccine against the coronavirus has begun in the U.S. The trial, a phase I study is evaluating Moderna's mRNA vaccine, mRNA-1273, in about 45 healthy adults. The trial is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, Washington.



In China, CanSino Biologics Inc.'s Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine candidate ('Ad5-nCoV'), co-developed with Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, has been given the go-ahead to enter into phase I trial. It is currently the first novel coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 that made to this stage in China.



With a number of countries shutting borders or going into lockdown mode due to coronavirus, the global economy is getting badly hit.



The U.S. economy will shrink 5% in the second quarter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Trump administration has proposed a $1 trillion emergency stimulus to tackle the crisis. The country has reported 6,524 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 116 deaths.



In Taiwan, beginning Thursday, all foreign nationals are barred from entering the country, with a few exceptions. There have been 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1 death in the island nation.



To limit the spread of the virus globally, the European Union has agreed to reinforce a temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU for a period of 30 days.



Saudi Arabia, which chairs the 2020 G20 Presidency, has called for the convening of an extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders' Summit next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications. There have been 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Saudi Arabia.



The Summer Olympic Games that are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 24 to August 9, 2020, may go ahead as planned. A communiqué issued by the International Olympic Committee on March 17, reads as follows.



'IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage, and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive'.



Amid the coronavirus spread, countless conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds. Some allege that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a bioweapon purposefully unleashed by China while some contend that it is a bioweapon developed by the U.S. Although there is no truth behind it, these rumors will continue to float around until the pandemic ends.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX