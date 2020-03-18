

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for a clinical combination study of IDE196, and binimetinib, in GNAQ or GNA11 hotspot mutated solid tumors. IDEAYA will sponsor the study. Pfizer will supply binimetinib for the study. The trial is expected to begin in mid-2020.



'The prevalence of GNAQ or GNA11 hotspot mutations in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma, Cutaneous Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, and other solid tumors represents approximately 6,000 patients in the U.S. and the five major European countries, and there are no approved targeted therapies for MUM or GNAQ/GNA11 hotspot mutation solid tumors,' said Yujiro Hata, CEO, IDEAYA Biosciences.



