WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in February and amounted to 5330.48.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.9 percent in February.



Average paid employment grew 1.1 percent annually in February and amounted to 6445.9.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.1 percent in February.



During the January to February period, average gross wages and salaries increased 7.3 percent. Average paid employment rose 1.1 percent.



