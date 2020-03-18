

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday to their lowest level in almost 17 years as a spreading coronavirus pandemic threatened to bring the world to a halt.



Benchmark Brent crude fell 2.8 percent to $27.92 a barrel, after having fallen 4.3 percent on Tuesday. U.S. crude futures were down more than 5 percent at $25.93 a barrel after losing 6 percent in the previous session.



Oil continues to be hit on both the demand and supply side. As major economies go into lockdown, the demand collapse from the spreading coronavirus looks increasingly sharp.



'Demand losses across the complex are now unprecedented,' said Jeffrey Currie, Goldman's global head of commodities research in a report.



Goldman Sachs sees U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude averaging $20 per barrel in the second quarter with international benchmark Brent crude at $20 per barrel.



On the other side, a supply war between Saudi Arabia and Russia to grab a more substantial chunk of market share has added millions of barrels of supply.



The market is finding little succor in global efforts to stem the economic fallout.



Days after the U.S. central bank slashed interest rates to zero, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday launched an emergency effort to make certain that big creditworthy businesses will continue to be able to access funding.



The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 cheques to Americans within two weeks to buttress an economy hit by coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the largest financial aid package in the country's democratic history of up to €200 billion ($220 billion) to fight COVID-19.



The U.K. also unveiled a huge package of support for businesses to help them survive the introduction of tough new social measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.



