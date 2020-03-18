HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Statement re Annual General Meeting

18 March 2020

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Statement re Annual General Meeting

The Company's 125th Annual General Meeting (AGM), based on current advice, will be held at 11.30am on 23 March 2020 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne.

In view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Company is strongly encouraging shareholders to vote on any of the matters of business through completion of a proxy form, which should then be sent by post to the Company's Registrars, rather than attend the meeting in person. Proxy forms were included with the 2019 Annual Report already sent to shareholders.

In order to reduce the risk of infection, the meeting will only consider and vote upon the various resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting and will conclude immediately thereafter. Please note that the shareholders' lunch is cancelled.

The Company is taking these precautionary measures to safeguard shareholders' and employees' health and make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible.

The Company expects shareholders to comply with all Government guidance provided up to the date of the meeting.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries: