GROUPE LDLC: NEWS ON POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

The LDLC Group (Euronext Growth - ISIN: FR0000075442 - ALLDL) is announcing the potential impact of the various measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its business activities.

In accordance with the French ministerial decree of 15 March 2020, as published in the French Journal Officiel (no. 0065) on 16 March 2020, which sets forth different measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Group will be keeping LDLC Group stores open as much as possible, in compliance with the protective measures recommended and pending further measures to the contrary. This decision is mainly designed to ensure ongoing hardware sales and after-sales service for retail customers and provide businesses with the equipment required for teleworking.

Likewise, all online retail services will remain fully operational. As things stand today, the LDLC Group considers that current stocks and supply chains are sufficient to meet demand, provided that demand does not suddenly soar.

To date, the Group's business activities have not been significantly affected by the epidemic.

Furthermore, the LDLC Group expects that the deal currently in progress to acquire the business assets of Top Achat will be delayed. Notwithstanding, the Group expects to close the deal, which is still subject to a number of conditions precedent including competition authority approval, no later than 30 April 2020.

The LDLC Group is following events closely and will keep the market informed of any noteworthy change in situation regarding its business activities.



GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a major online BtoB and BtoC retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, the LDLC Group operates via 10 websites, including 5 online stores, and employs over 900 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

